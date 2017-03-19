Hundreds of Thousands rally against US-Saudi war crimes, economic blockade [18/March/2017]





SANA'A, March 18 (Saba) – Hundreds of Thousands of Yemeni people staged a rally to protest US-Saudi aggression war crimes and all-out economic siege since two years.

The rally took place in downtown the capital Sana'a on Friday.



The participants held banners reading : stop US-Saudi war crimes, blocked and release salaries of the state employees.



The rally demanded the Security Council of the United Nations, the international community, and all international human rights organizations to speed efforts to stop the aggression war and lift the commercial and economic blocked on the people of Yemen.





